Lady Cougars win regular season finale

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Van Wert closed the regular season by defeating Elida 41-38 on Thursday night.

The Lady Cougars finished the regular season 12-9 (6-3 WBL).

Both teams got off to a slow start, with Elida leading 7-6 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime. Behind eight third quarter points by Sofi Houg, including a pair of treys, the Lady Cougars surged to a 26-19 lead after three quarters, then Houg and Emilee Phillips combined to score nine points in the final period, while Erin Schaufelberger added a pair of baskets.

Houg led all scorers with 17 points, Phillips finished with nine and Schaufelberger added eight. Carlee Young scored Van Wert’s seven remaining points.

Elli Mitchell led Elida (8-12, 4-4 WBL) with 16 points and Addisyn Freeman added 13.

Van Wert and Elida will meet again in the Division II sectional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Ayersville High School.