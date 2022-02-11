Penner running for seat in the Ohio House

VW independent staff and submitted information

DEFIANCE – Republican Ted Penner has filed as a candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives seat currently held by Craig Riedel, who has decided to seek a U.S. Congressional seat.

“I believe I have what it takes to lead the 82nd District by listening to the residents of this great region,” Penner said. “I also have the civility it takes to negotiate and advocate for those I would represent.”

Ted Penner

The 82nd district is currently comprised of Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and a portion of Auglaize County. However, the boundaries are subject to change because of a recent ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Penner lives outside of Defiance and is an attorney and accountant (CPA). He has been a township trustee for fourteen years and a fiscal officer for six. He currently serves as the Township Association’s President.

He stated his goals if elected, include recognizing and facilitating 21st Century ag production.

“We have to be vigilant in making sure one of Ohio’s top industries doesn’t get left behind in the technology age,” Penner said. “That’s why I’ll make sure we are bringing precision ag, and the necessary broadband infrastructure to the forefront.”

Penner was a co- business owner of Spatial Ag. Systems, LLC for 17 years, until he and his wife Brenda transitioned their share of the business to his stepson in 2018.

Penner has served as a trustee for the Defiance County Improvement Corporation for over 10 years and has been highly engaged in economic development projects and workforce initiatives throughout his service.

“I have northwest Ohio values, I’m a traditional conservative,” Penner said. “I’m pro-life and a strong supporter of the second amendment. I truly believe we need as little government as possible and we should only interject when it’s the residents requesting the representative to do so.”

Penner and his late wife have four children and six grandchildren with one on the way.