Ralph Wayne Jessee

Ralph Wayne Jessee, 71, of Middle Point, passed away at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the James Cancer Center in Columbus.

He was born on March 8, 1950, in St. Charles, Virginia, to Creed Pete and Nevada (Scott) Jessee, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Debbie Long June 18, 1971, and together they shared over 50 years of marriage.

Ralph worked as a supervisor for Central Soya, which later became Bunge, for 43 years before retiring. He also graduated from the Frederick Beauty Academy and worked as a cosmetologist. He, along with Debbie, were members of Jennings Road Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Middle Point Gun Club.

Ralph enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling and throwing horseshoes. He raised chickens and volunteered his time judging 4H chickens at the fair. An avid sports fan, Ralph was a huge Lincolnview Lancers supporter and could often be found attending baseball games at Middle Point Ballpark and at Lincolnview. He also cheered on Lancer basketball teams. Ralph was proud to have been a baseball umpire for many years and was invited to umpire at the Little League World Series.

To Ralph, family was his ultimate joy. Whether it was tailgating at the Buckeye games with his son, or attending his grandchildren’s many sporting events, Ralph was happiest with them by his side.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Quintin (Cristen) Jessee of Dublin, and David (Carrie) Jessee of Van Wert; grandsons, Creed and Jared Jessee of Van Wert; brothers, Paul Jessee of Virginia, Pete (Karen) Jessee of Indiana, Gerald (Michele) Jessee of Virginia, Palmer (Lisa) Jessee of Virginia, Emmett Jessee, and Marcus (Anjie) Jessee of Indiana; sisters, Emma (Larry) Shoffner of Kentucky, and Barbara (Rick) Mughmaw of Indiana, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd, Edward and Rick Jessee, and sisters, Judy Newton, Brenda Jessee, Nokie Jessee and Carolyn Jessee.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 19, at Jennings Road Church of Christ, Van Wert, with Rev. David Ray officiating. Family and friends will be received prior to the service, from 1-4 p.m. at the church. For those unable to attend, Jennings Road Church of Christ will live stream the memorial service at 4 p.m. on their YouTube channel, https://youtube.com/c/JenningsRoadChurchofChrist.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Jennings Road Church of Christ.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.