Recent Convoy shooting leads to one arrest

VW independent news

An arrest has been made in connection with a February 1 shooting on Elm Sugar Road near Convoy.

Brandon Fair

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach, Brandon Fair, 36, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Wednesday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. He was brought back to Van Wert County today after waiving extradition.

Fair is being held in the Van Wert County Jail on charges of attempted murder, a first degree felony; kidnapping, a first degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree. The charges were passed down by a Van Wert County grand jury.

The victim of the shooting, a 29-year-old man, was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries. His current condition is unknown, and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Riggenbach said the investigation is ongoing and deputies are still trying to identify a second suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous when providing information.