Sharon Lee Poling, 75, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly at 7 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on July 15, 1946, in Lima to Willis Webster and Mary (Meier) Van Etten, who both preceded her in death.

She married the love of her life Richard Adams November 20, 1966, and together they shared many wonderful memories over their nearly 29 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1995. She married Walter Poling of Van Wert June 19, 1999, and he survives.

Sharon was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and attended faithfully. Family was the most important thing to her, and she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Michael (Rheannen) Adams of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Angela (Michael) Sperry of Van Wert; grandchildren, Nathan (Michaela Parsons) Sperry of Van Wert, and Marissa (Nick Keber) Sperry of Dublin; a great-grandchild, Alec Sperry; a sister, Patricia Shaffer of Van Wert; sister-in-law Trudy Webster of Van Wert, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and Richard, she was preceded in death her brother, Thomas Webster.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

