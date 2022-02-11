St. Marys woman caught, jailed after pursuit

VW independent news

A St. Marys woman was taken to the Van Wert County Jail, after a Friday morning pursuit through multiple jurisdictions.

Jacquelynn Slone

Jacquelynn E. Slone, 28, was arrested on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and additional charges may be filed.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said his office received a call from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office after the Rockford Police Department attempted to stop a car that almost struck a cruiser head on.

Van Wert County deputies located Slone’s car on State Route 118 near Emerson Road, where she nearly struck another vehicle head-on. A pursuit ensued and Slone’s car drove over stop sticks at Route 118 and Cooper Road, but continued into the Van Wert city limits and traveled along multiple streets before heading south on Shannon Street back into the county.

Riggenbach said Slone struck a Sheriff’s Office cruiser in the area of Rader Road and Route 118, then attempted to turn west on to Glenmore Road but lost control, went through a yard and came to rest on Glenmore.

Slone was taken into custody and was taken to Van Wert Health, then the county jail, pending arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

The entire incident remains under investigation.

Assistance was provided by the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio City EMS.