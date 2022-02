Venedocia Lions Club serving food tonight

VW independent staff

The Lincolnview Band Boosters are holding a sausage sandwich fundraiser meal prior to tonight’s Crestview at Lincolnview basketball game.

Venedocia Lions sausage sandwiches, sides, desserts, and beverages will be offered for sale cafeteria style from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Lincolnview cafeteria.

The meal is open to the public and a game ticket purchase is not necessary.