The 2022 Rivals United campaign turned out to be a whopping success for all involved. Crestview won the annual fundraising event for the first time by raising $28,707.69, while rival Lincolnview raised $20,584.05. In addtion, Cougars United raised $3,560.90, bringing the grand total to a record breaking $52,882.65. The funds were generated through various events and sales held throughout the week and beyond. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Van Wert County. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young