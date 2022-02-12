Crestview pulls away from Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The middle two quarters proved to be the difference during Friday night’s game between Northwest Conference rivals Crestview and Lincolnview.

The Knights outscored the Lancers 35-18 in the second and third quarters and went on to win 55-39.

The two teams played to an 11-11 tie in the first quarter, but Crestview pulled ahead 30-20 at halftime. At one point, Landon Price converted a pair of free throws to pull the Lancers to within three, 20-17. Crestview’s Nate Lichtle drained a pair of triples in the second quarter and Lincolnview’s Carson Fox scored seven points in the period, but Lincolnview was hampered by foul troubles.

“I thought it hurt us when Daegan (Hatfield) and Ethan (Crow) both got two fouls in the first half,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We had it down to three in the second quarter with a couple minutes to play and we allowed them to go on a 7-0 run to end the half and that hurt us. Those are the things that we can’t have happen to us.”

The Knights gradually pulled away in the third quarter and took a 46-29 lead when Lichtle drained his third trey with 45 seconds left in the period.

Mitch Temple and JJ Ward each scored 10 points for Crestview, Lichtle added nine and Carson Hunter and Wren Sheets each scored eight points.

“I’m very proud of how our guys came out and shared the basketball tonight,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We are at our best when our scoring is balanced like it was tonight. Defensively I was pelased with our execution…big league win for us.”

“We battled in the second half but we just couldn’t make enough plays and give credit to Crestview for that,” Hammons said. “Crestview is a good basketball and Coach Etzler does a good job with them. I felt like we battled and played hard, but we just couldn’t make plays when we needed to.”

Carson Fox led all scorers with 14 points while Hatfield added 10 points and five rebounds.

Both teams will return to action tonight. Crestview will travel to Tinora while Lincolnview will host Arlington (5 p.m. JV start).

Box score

Crestview 11 19 16 9 – 55

Lincolnview 11 9 9 10 – 39

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 2-0-4; Rontae Jackson 1-4-6; Mitch Temple 4-2-10; Carson Hunter 2-4-8; Wren Sheets 4-0-8; Nate Lichtle 3-0-9; JJ Ward 4-1-10

Lincolnview: Avery Slusher 1-0-3; Garrett Richardson 1-0-2; Carson Fox 6-0-14; Landon Price 1-4-6; Daegan Hatfield 4-2-10; Cole Binkley 1-0-2; Ethan Crow 1-0-2