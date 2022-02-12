Govs. make friendly bet on Super Bowl

VW independent staff and submitted information

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and California Governor Gavin Newsom have placed a friendly wager ahead of Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

“This friendly bet highlights some of Cincinnati’s most iconic foods and restaurants that everyone across Ohio and across the U.S.A. should know about and enjoy,” DeWine said.

Governor DeWine has bet an assortment of Cincinnati food products including:

Steaks and seasoning from Jeff Ruby’s

Ribs from the Montgomery Inn

Goetta and bratwurst from Queen City Sausage

Potato chips from Grippo’s

Chocolates from Maverick Chocolate Company

In addition, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will send her Bengals Buckeye Brownies if the wager is paid out.

Governor Newsom has in turn wagered “some of California’s world class agricultural offerings” for a Bengals win.