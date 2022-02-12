Kristine Renee McConahay

Kristine Renee McConahay, 61, formerly of Dayton, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on May 14, 1960, in Van Wert the daughter of Daniel J. (Sharon) McConahay of Van Wert and Shirley Ann (Speakman) Couts, who preceded her in death.

Family survivors include her son, Camron Whitacre of Indianapolis; two sisters, Kimberly (William) Torok of Delta, and Kerry (Jeff) Gudakunst of Grover Hill, and a brother Kaury McConahay of Houston, Texas. Kris was called “Aunt Kris” by many family members and friends.

In addition to her mother, Kris was preceded in the by a brother, Kelly Brent McConahay.

She attended Van Wert High School and had worked at Teleflex for a number of years. Kris was very artistic and made many craft and art objects. She enjoyed her cottage on Big Turkey Lake in Indiana for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society or Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.