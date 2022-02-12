Robert Sealscott

Robert Sealscott, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Robert was the greatest gift to arrive on a freezing cold, Christmas day in the winter of 1948 in Van Wert to Doyle and Virginia (Martin) Sealscott, who both preceded him in death.

Robert Sealscott

The mischievous middle brother to sister, Donna (Gary) Allen of Petersburg, Virginia, and brother J. Richard (Deb) Sealscott of Van Wert, Bob wiggled out of more trouble with his infectious smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a promise not to do it again. By the grace of God and Virginia’s strong hand, he graduated from Van Wert High School in 1967. He joined the Marines and served in Vietnam, however, his service to country and community did not end after his honorable discharge. Semper Fi and Always a Buckeye! Bob would go on to graduate with his BS from his beloved Ohio State.

On February 12, 1971, Bob looked across The Corral, the local watering hole, and saw a long-legged, brunette, Teresa Albright, and bought her a drink. Bob was eager to see Teresa again but her calendar was full. Not wanting to miss his chance, he booked her only free evening and made her his Valentine for the next 50 years.

Bob and Teresa married in 1973 and enjoyed six years of wedded bliss before welcoming their first daughter, Katharine (Ted) Nicolai, and then 15 short months later, Amanda (Skip) Rodenburg. During their formative years, Bob made sure their moral fibers were enriched by both God and Jimmy Buffet. Now Bob would tell you that only the best dads get promoted to grandpa.

He relished his role as Bobpa to his five grandchildren, Morgan (12), Addison (11), Van (9), Dane (8), and Kennedy (5). He was born for this part, Bobpa took them sailing, pirating, biking, exploring, oh so many countless hijinks, yet not nearly enough. He enjoyed his role as Uncle Bob – leading his nieces, nephews, and cousins in shenanigans they had not thought of yet.

He had a genuine zest for life. He felt it his duty and honor to bring along friends and family to share in his explorations through the air, on land, and sea, or any body of water really. A true testament to his character is the countless co-conspirators he amassed. Bob showed up early and ready, he’d roll up his sleeves and did what needed to be done – to get to the fun!

He marveled at learning new things, reading, debating, and sharing stories preferably over a nice beer or bourbon, he wasn’t really picky though. He was a captivating storyteller, a skill that came in handy in his long and successful sales career. While we are sad his adventures have come to an end, here with us, we look forward to learning about the ones he shared with you.

Interment with honors from the United States Marine Corps will take place at a future, as yet undetermined, date at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois 60421.

Preferred memorials:

• https://www.guidedogs.org/ • https://harrychapinfoodbank.org • https://renewtrc.org/

• https://www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org/ • https://www.marchofdimes.org/

• https://www.vwcs.net/vwathletics/Content/eggerss-stadium-renovations

• https://www.rmhc.org/ • https://fisherhouse.org/ or any veterans group.

To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer condolences to the family at this difficult time, please visit Bob’s memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign his guest book.