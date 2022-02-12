St. Mary’s to offer kindergarten screening

VW independent staff and submitted information

A free kindergarten developmental readiness screening for all children will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Van Wert.

Any child who will be five years of age by September 30, 2022, and lives in Van Wert County or the surrounding areas is invited to attend. Screening appointments can be set up for Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1, Monday, March 7, or Tuesday March 8, from 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Appointments may be set by calling the school office at 419.238.5186 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Time slots are limited.

The free assessment is sponsored by St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School. Children will be assessed using the Developmental Indicators for the Assessment of Learning, Fourth Edition (DIAL-4). The DIAL-4 program assesses children in the areas of speech and language, gross and fine motor skills, cognition, hearing, vision, self-help, and social-emotional skills. The screening process usually takes between 45 minutes and one hour.

St. Mary’s has been educating the students of greater Van Wert area since 1959. St. Mary’s is a fully accredited, non-public, charted school that meets all the Ohio Department of Education requirements. St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School is the only option for a Christ-centered education for children in grades kindergarten through sixth in Van Wert County. While adhering to the teachings of the Catholic Church, the school is open to children of all faiths.