Van Wert wins low scoring slugfest 36-23

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It wasn’t exactly the prettiest game of the season but as the old saying goes, a win is a win.

Van Wert pulled away in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat a stubborn Elida team 36-23 in the home finale on Friday.

Aidan Pratt doesn’t shy away from contact during Friday’s game against Elida. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Cougars (13-6, 4-3 WBL) led 14-8 after the first quarter with Ethan Brown and Aidan Pratt each scoring four points in the quarter. After scoring four quick points for Elida (3-17, 0-8 WBL), starting point guard X’zorion Island picked up two fouls, then a technical foul with 1:31 left in the period, sending him to the bench until the third quarter.

A triple by AJ Proffitt early in the second quarter gave Van Wert a 19-10 lead but the Bulldogs closed the gap to 19-14 before Garett Gunter whistled in a trey that gave the Cougars a 22-14 advantage, a score that stood at halftime.

All six of Van Wert’s third quarter points came from the foul line and the Cougars led 28-21 entering the final period. That’s when Van Wert was able to achieve some separation. Aidan Pratt scored on back-to-back baskets and Brown added a bucket and free throw to extend the lead to 35-21. Pratt finished with 13 points.

Elida’s only points in the quarter came on a pair of free throws by Island with just eight seconds left. Despite missing the final 90 seconds of the first quarter and the entire second quarter, Island led the Bulldogs with six points. Elida connected on 9-of-33 shots and were 0-of-5 from three point range. The Bulldogs converted 5-of-6 foul shots, had 15 turnovers and had a 24-18 rebounding advantage.

The Cougars hit 12-of-36 shots and 10-of-19 free throws with just five turnovers.

Van Wert will travel to Kenton tonight to play a game originally scheduled for last Friday.

Box score

Cougars 14 8 6 8 – 36

Bulldogs 8 6 7 2 – 23

Van Wert: Ethan Brown 3-2-8; Carson Smith 0-3-3; Garett Gunter 2-0-4; Trey Laudick 0-1-1; Aidan Pratt 5-2-13; Nate Jackson 1-0-2; Nate Phillips 0-2-2; AJ Proffitt 1-0-3

Elida: Kahliq Wash 0-2-2; Seth Sharp 1-0-2; Tori Thomas 1-3-5; Zori Island 2-0-4; Jackson Covault 2-0-4; Brice Engle 2-0-4; David Etzkorn 1-0-2

JV: Van Wert 21-18