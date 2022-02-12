Women of Achievement dinner scheduled

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its Annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Willow Bend Country Club. Tickets will be available for $25 at Eventbrite.com starting Monday, February 14.

Susan Burchfield

YWCA of Van Wert County is excited to share this year’s nominees in the following 8 categories:

Professional Leadership – Stacy Adam, Jamie Ramos, Vicki Smith and Quincy Thompson

Advocacy – Teresa Shaffer

Women’s Empowerment – Victoria Mooney

Racial Justice – Eva Yarger

Volunteerism – Rachel White

Youth Development – Delta Clark, Rachel Hoverman and Nancy Sparks

Civic Dedication – Janice Kirchenbauer

Overcoming Adversity – Tabitha Kline and Kendall Schrader

The winners of the Women of Achievement awards will be announced the evening of the event.

“The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all – so it is an absolute honor to be able to recognize these females who carry out our mission in their daily lives, Mission Impact Coordinator Kelly Houg said. “We are looking forward to a wonderful night celebrating our nominees and their commitment to the Van Wert community.”

This year’s event will be emceed by Susan J. Burchfield, LPCC-S. Burchfield is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, Supervisor, a Certified Mediator and co-founder of the Assisting Our Kids (AOK) parent education program. She has worked with individuals, couples and families for over 30 years. Her areas of expertise include individual, marital and family therapy, group facilitation, consultations, mediation, training, supervision and diagnosis and treatment of mental and emotional disorders.

“As a former YWCA of Van Wert County Board member and Chair, Susan continues to support the mission and work of the YWCA in the community,” Houg said. “We are delighted to bring her energy, history and commitment to this year’s celebration.”

For more information about this event, please contact Kelly Houg at 419.238.6639 or khoug@ywcavanwertcouny.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.