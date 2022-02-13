Earl Lee Miller

Earl Lee Miller, 82, formerly of Convoy, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Compassus Hospice Center, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Earl Miller

He was born on April 19, 1939, in Harrison Township, to Carl Philip and Cleo (Krick) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On April 25, 1965, he married the former Connie Sue Sipe April 25, 1965, and she preceded him in death February 20, 1992. He then married Vivian Miller who survives in Kokomo, Indiana.

Family survivors include his two children, David (Shelly) Miller of Ohio City and Suzie (Lynn) Schlosser of Delphos; four grandchildren, Brandon (Stephanie Rosenbrock) Miller, Wyatt Saam (Trista Parson), Sonny Chorvas and Bella Chorvas.

He was preceded in death by his brother, William P. Miller; a sister, Mary E. Fuhrman; a sister-in-law, Wanda Miller, and a brother-in-law, Earl Fuhrman

Earl worked at Federal Mogul for over 42 years in the maintenance department and retired in 2001. He served in the US Army and also farmed. Earl was very handy, especially in carpentry. He also enjoyed his pet cats and dogs.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will follow at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, Harrison Township with military honors rendered by combined honor guard of the American Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803 of Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from noon until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.