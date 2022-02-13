James Lane Sr.

James Howard Lane Sr., 83, of Van Wert, passed away and entered though the gates of heaven Saturday morning, February 12, 2022, at the Van Wert Manor of Van Wert.

James Lane Sr.

He was born on April 10, 1938 in Van Wert, Ohio to Benjamin F. Lane and Juanita (Parrish) Lane, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life Betty (Hammons) Lane June 21, 1958, and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Jim Lane, Jr. of Van Wert and Steven R. Lane of Van Wert; one daughter, Debra (John) Magowan of Hayward, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Mimi (Chase) Tuttle of Killeen, Texas, Trevor (fiancee Haley Green) Lane of Defiance, Megan Lane of Van Wert, Josh Lane of Van Wert, Brooks (Loren) Walters of Fallbrook, California, Lauren (Sam) Glavin of Madison, Wisconsin; a step-granddaughter Rachel Magowan of Mondovi, Wisconsin; three great-grandchildren with one on the way, and one brother, Gary Lane of Michigan.

James retired from the Dana Corporation after 30 and a half years of service and was a 1956 graduate of Van Wert High School. He was a past member of the Ohio City IOOF Club and served in the U. S. Army National Guard. James loved to go camping with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed traveling, loved to bowl and play golf. He coached midget league, little league and pony league at the Van Wert YMCA for over 20 years, along with coaching basketball for 12 years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, William Lane; one sister, Shirley M. Forwerck; his father and mother-in-law, Edwin & Lucille Hammons; brother and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Laura Hammons and Bill and Phyllis Culver.

No services are planned at this time. Interment will take place at Ridge Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Van Wert.