Hoops: Cougars, Knights win; Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Van Wert and Crestview posted road wins on Saturday, while Lincolnview finished the home portion of the schedule with a non-conference loss.

Van Wert 65 Kenton 54

KENTON — Van Wert built up a 21 point lead in the third quarter and went on to beat Kenton in a game that became extremely physical in the second half.

The Cougars trailed 8-2 early on but led 14-10 after the first quarter, with nine points coming from Aidan Pratt. Carson Smith and Ethan Brown combined for 11 points in the second quarter and Van Wert took a 30-21 advantage into halftime.

The lead ballooned to 52-31 late in the third quarter as the Cougars enjoyed a 25 point outburst, and Van Wert led 55-37 entering the final period.

Pratt led all scorers with 22 points, while Smith added 12. Brown and Garett Gunter each scored nine, with all nine of Gunter’s points coming in the third quarter, including a trey that sparked a 16-4 run. Van Wert held a commanding 35-19 rebounding advantage.

Kenton (4-15) was led by Jarrett Joliff, who scored 12.

Van Wert (14-6) will play at Crestview on Tuesday then will close the regular season at Bath on Friday.

Crestview 49 Tinora 40

DEFIANCE — Wren Sheets scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Crestview defeated Tinora 49-40 on Saturday.

Mitch Temple finished with nine points and five assists and Rontae Jackson added eight points for the Knights, who jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter, then led 17-7 at halftime. The two teams combined for 37 points in the third quarter and Crestview led 26-25 entering the final period.

Crestview was 20-of-37 from the floor and held a 25-9 rebounding advantage in the game.

The Knights (14-5) will host Van Wert on Tuesday, then will entertain Leipsic in Friday’s regular season finale.

Arlington 63 Lincolnview 55

Arlington spoiled the home finale for Lincolnview as the Red Devils topped the Lancers 63-55 on Saturday.

Lincolnview trailed 15-10 at the end of one quarter and Arlington’s Jacob Vermillion knocked down four treys in the second quarter to extend the lead to 33-21 at halftime. The lead remained at 13 after three quarters, 47-34, and Lincolnview trimmed it to 55-49 with 90 seconds left.

Vermillion was one of four Red Devils in double figures with 16. Caden Russell added 11 and Brady Kin and Rylar Essinger each added 10 for Arlington (12-9). Essinger also had nine rebounds.

Carson Fox and Cole Binkley each had 12 points for Lincolnview, with nine of Fox’s coming in the fourth quarter. Landon Price added 10 points.

The Lancers (4-17) will finish the regular season at Ada on Friday.