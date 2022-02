Jr. High runners-up…

Linconlview’s 7th grade basketball team (above) finished as runners-up at the NWC Jr. High Tournament held at Crestview on Saturday. The Lancers lost to Allen East 45-25 in the championship game. Crestview’s 8th grade team (below) also finishes as the runner-up after falling to Spencerville 36-28. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent