Martha L. McCray, 99, of Van Wert passed away at 12:28 a.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Martha McCray

She was born September 18, 1922, in Van Wert the daughter of Edward F. Roberts and Bessie Olive (Jackson) Roberts Adelblue, who both preceded her in death. On June 1, 1941, she married Lewis Benino McCray June 1, 1941, and he preceded her in death December 13, 1994.

Family survivors include her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Ann McCray of Van Wert; a grandson, Greg A. (Nikki Harris) McCray of Van Wert; a great-grandson, Maddux McCray; and a nephew, Randy (Dianne) Roberts of Stow.

Martha was preceded in death by her son, James L. McCray January 7, 2022; a sister, Lucille J. Colson, and two brothers, Darrell L. Roberts and Russell Edward Roberts.

Martha was a 1940 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and long time member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery with Rev. William C. Haggis, II, officiating.

Preferred memorials: St. Marks Lutheran Church.

