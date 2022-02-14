ODOT brings back Paint the Plow program

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 has announced the return of the “Paint the Plow” program and is now accepting applications through Friday, March 11. The program has been on hold, missing two spring seasons, due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

High schools and vocational school groups within its eight-county region, including Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties are eligible.

After a two-year absence, ODOT District 1 is bringing back the Paint the Plow program. VW independent file photo

The annual Paint the Plow program allows students to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism, or safety. The decorated blades are displayed at local community events before being used in regular winter operations.

“Paint the Plow is a fun and creative way for us to interact with the community,” said Chris Hughes, deputy director of ODOT District 1. “We enjoy displaying the students’ designs locally at county fairs and in parades.”

Plow blades will be dropped off to participating schools during the week of March 28 and picked up by May 6. Winners will be announced prior to Memorial Day via the media and social media.

In the last contest, held in 2019, Miller City-New Cleveland High School in Miller City won the overall ODOT choice title, while Cory-Rawson High School in Rawson took the people’s choice award, which was determined based on social media votes. The same award categories will return this year.

“We would like to encourage the artists to develop messages that highlight safe driving practices,” said Hughes. “Additional social media recognition will be given to those entries which raise awareness on topics such as distracted driving, seat belts usage, and adherence to Ohio law which requires motorists to slow down or move over when approaching vehicles with flashing lights along the highway.”

Printed applications are being distributed to eligible schools within the month. Those who would like to receive an application electronically may do so by contacting ODOT District 1’s public information office at 419.999.6803 or d01.pio@dot.ohio.gov. A school administrator must approve of participation and sign the application.