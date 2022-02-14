14th Ohio Has Talent! auditions scheduled

VW independent staff and submitted information

Auditions for the 14th annual Ohio Has Talent! competition, presented by CHP Home Care & Hospice, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. February 26, at Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Rd. in Van Wert.

Those interested may also submit a video audition. Everyone must return an application by February 21, regardless of the audition method. Audition applications are available at comhealthpro.org/event-calendar. There is no cost to participate.

Auditions for Ohio Has Talent! will be held February 26 at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert. Photo provided

The top acts selected will perform in the June 18 show at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. All entertainment talents are welcome including single and group acts. Talents beyond singing and dancing are especially encouraged to audition.

Contestants will compete for prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250. Winners are based on audience votes.

Proceeds from Ohio Has Talent! benefit the CHP Hospice patient care fund which helps pay for uncovered hospice care expenses.

For more information call Kim Mason at 419.238.9223 extension 1117.