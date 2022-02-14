On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change. Saturday’s schedule will be finalized after sectional semifinal games are played.
WKSD
Wednesday, February 16: Lincolnview vs. Pettisville (girls D-IV sectionals)
Thursday, February 17: Wayne Trace vs. Hicksville (girls D-IV sectionals)
Friday, February 18: Wayne Trace at Ottoville (boys)
Saturday, February 19: TBA
WERT
Tuesday, February 15: Van Wert at Crestview (boys)
Thursday, February 17: Van Wert vs. Elida (girls D-II sectionals)
Friday, February 18: Van Wert at Bath (boys)
Saturday, February 19: TBA
