On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change. Saturday’s schedule will be finalized after sectional semifinal games are played.

WKSD

Wednesday, February 16: Lincolnview vs. Pettisville (girls D-IV sectionals)

Thursday, February 17: Wayne Trace vs. Hicksville (girls D-IV sectionals)

Friday, February 18: Wayne Trace at Ottoville (boys)

Saturday, February 19: TBA

WERT

Tuesday, February 15: Van Wert at Crestview (boys)

Thursday, February 17: Van Wert vs. Elida (girls D-II sectionals)

Friday, February 18: Van Wert at Bath (boys)

Saturday, February 19: TBA