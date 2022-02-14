Van Wert wrestlers, bowlers compete

VW independent sports

Van Wert wrestlers were in action at the WBL tournament in Celina on Saturday, while the bowling teams took park in the league tournament in Lima.

WBL wrestling

CELINA — St. Marys Memorial won its third straight Western Buckeye League team title, easily outdistancing rival Wapakoneta, 232-166.5, while Van Wert finished ninth at Saturday’s annual WBL tournament at the Celina Fieldhouse.

James Smith and Caleb Bledsoe were Van Wert’s highest placers. Smith finished (157) finished fourth after being pinned in 3:56 by Wapakoneta’s Dawson Ware. Bledsoe (175) also finished fourth after dropping a 19-5 major decision to Jace Knous of Wapakoneta.

WBL bowling

LIMA — The Lady Cougars finished fourth at the Western Buckeye League tournament and the Cougars recorded a seventh place finish at 20th Century Lanes in Lima.

The Cougar girls started hot and after the three traditional games had a slim lead of 17 pins. In the sixth baker game, the Lady Cougars couldn’t find the right combination to continue their hot start.

Van Wert had the top two individual scores at the tournament, as Mercedes Hammons finished with a three-game series of 570, while Makenna Nagel logged a 564 series.

On the boys’ side, the Cougars had a consistent scoring pace throughout the day and after their three traditional games were sat in fourth place.

Hayden Davis had a solid performance with a high game of 257 and a three-game series of 653. He received help from Logan Sutton and Richard Druckemiller, who both had solid performances and scores in the high 500s. Through the six Baker game portion, the Cougars performed well but couldn’t find the right combination to put up big numbers.