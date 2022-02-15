A very Polish Palindrome

A palindrome is a word, number, phrase, or other sequence of characters that reads the same backward as forward.

February 22, 2022 is a very rare “Twos”day for more reasons than the numeric date. On this rare Tuesday in Van Wert, the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at The Niswonger Performing Arts Center as part of their first United States tour. We do consider it quite rare that a world-renowned symphony orchestra is traveling 4,568 miles from Poland to share their talents with our Van Wert and beyond audience. The program for the performance at the Niswonger features Beethoven, Overture to Egmont, Greig, Piano Concerto, and Brahms Symphony No 4.



The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in December 1944. Its beginnings go back to numerous chamber and solo concerts given by musicians who after World War II established ties within Poland. The repertoire and artistic considerations, as well as the joy of making music together, led to a premiere chamber music concert, held on February 10, 1945 in the hall of the Music Society. This concert gave the impulse to extend the orchestra and a classical music gala was held on May 18 of the same year – which was at the same time the first symphony concert in post-war Poland.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has gone on many concert tours. Performances in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine were acclaimed both by the critics and the public. The orchestra participated in numerous international festivals and Franco Ferrara Conductors’ Seminar in Siena. The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic is the largest music institution in eastern Poland. It is visited not only by local music-lovers, but by cosmopolitan Polish and international patrons alike. This is a place where you can enjoy art of the highest quality. The Philharmonic offers symphony concerts, recitals, organ and chamber music soirées performed by the most prominent Polish musicians and internationally acclaimed artists.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Tuesday, March 22, as part of their first United States tour.



The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic is under the artistic direction of its principal conductor Wojciech Rodek. He was born in 1977 in Brzeg, Poland, the birthplace of legendary conductor, Kurt Masur. Wojciech Rodek is one of the most prominent conductors of his generation. Soloists for the performance include Sara Dragan, violin soloist, and Tomasz Ritter, piano soloist. Sara won first prize / Grand Prix in various violin competitions across Europe, Asia, and the United States, including the International Wieniawski & Lipinski Violin Competitions, New York International Artists Association Competition, Novosibirsk International Violin Competition, International G.P.Telemann Violin Com-petition, and the International Global Music Partnership Competition. Tomasz Ritter, piano soloist, became the 1st Prize winner of the 1st International Chopin Competition on Period Instruments in Warsaw. In 2011 he won the 9th International Competition of Young Pianists “Arthur Rubinstein in memoriam” in Bydgoszcz, also receiving the Prize of Aniela Młynarska-Rubinstein and Ruby Pin of Arthur Rubinstein for artistic personality.



The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has made over thirty trips abroad including Austria, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, South Korea, Germany, Russia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Sweden, Hungary, and Italy. Now the United States, Van Wert, and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will be listed among their storied stops and performance halls.

We invite you to make 2.22.22 a very storied “Twos”day to remember with this rare classical performance in Van Wert.