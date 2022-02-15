Crestview Bd. updated on strategic plan

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A light agenda led to a quick meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education on Monday.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf gave a brief update on the district’s strategic plan.

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf gave an update on the district strategic plan during Monday night’s school board meeting. VW independent file photo

“We’re working on our mission statement and our vision statement and then we’ll get some more nuts and bolts as we move through the process,” Mollenkopf said. “I envision that we’ll come up with some specific goals that will address the different what I will call legs under the table. I feel like there’s going to be a leg that deals with school finance, one that deals with buildings and grounds, and one that deals with staffing and student educational needs.”

“Right now we’re in the very beginning stages and we’re really grateful for the community members who have stepped up to be a part of it,” Mollenkopf added. “We feel that we have a pretty diverse group, some employees, some students, some members of the community, so it should be a good experience for us.”

Several personnel items were on the agenda.

The board accepted three retirement resignations: elementary teachers Lori Waltz (23 years) and Mary Kay Barnes (29 years), and paraprofessional and bus driver Cheryl Hoover (27 years). Each of those resignations will become effective at the end of the current school year.

Mollenkopf told the board that Jeff Bagley, Danille Hancock, Greg Rickard, Diane Wilson and Jim Wharton are seeking re-employment as certified employees, while Owen Pugh is seeking re-employment as a classified employee. A public session will be held at the March board meeting to consider public input, then the board will take action in April.

The board learned Dave Springer will not seek re-employment as a retire/rehire guidance counselor and bus driver.

Board members approved a 98-day contract with Diane Schrader as a custodian, and Phil Summersett and Nikki Jones were approved as volunteer softball coaches.

The board also heard a brief presentation on learning partnerships between high school, elementary and early childhood center students. The presentation was made by teachers Ali Sawmiller, Ericka Gibson and Ben Schamp, and students Hayden Tomlinson, Aiden Ankney, Megan Mosier, Lexi Parrish, Nick Helt, Rowan Dumbrow and Kaylee Pawlick.

In other business, the board approved the Van Wert Area Business Advisory Council compliance plan and the board agreed to renew membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2022-2023 school year.

A work session was scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 7, and the next regular monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education was set for 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the multi-purpose room.