Crestview rallies by D-I Springfield 52-45

VW independent sports

CONVOY – Cali Gregory scored 22 points and Crestview closed the regular season by rallying for an impressive 52-45 win over Division I Holland Springfield on Monday.

Cali Gregory pumped in 22 points against Division I Springfield on Monday. Bob Barnes/file photo

The Lady Knights found themselves trailing 18-12 after the first quarter. Gregory dropped in a pair of treys in the opening quarter and Ellie Kline added five points.

Crestview trailed 25-20 at halftime and by just one, 34-33 at the end of three quarters. The Lady Knights went to work in the fourth quarter and outscored the visitors 19-11, including eight points by Gregory and six more by Kline.

Myia Etzler added seven points for Crestview and Laci McCoy had nine rebounds.

Kendall Carruthers and Gretchen Sigman each scored 13 for Springfield (17-5). Carruthers scored eight of her points in the first quarter and Sigman had seven.

The Lady Knights finished 16-of-33 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three point range, and 15-of-21 from the foul line. The Blue Devils were 16-of-55 shooting, including 7-of-26 from beyond the three point arc, and 6-of-11 from the free throw line. Each team had 26 rebounds.

Crestview (17-5) will face Edgerton or Fayette for the Division IV sectional championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, at Paulding High School.