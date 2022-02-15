Fessler addresses Heartland Patriots group

VW independent staff and submitted information

An elected member of the Ohio State Board of Education was the guest speaker at the most recent meeting of the Van Wert Heartland Patriots.

Diana Fessler represents 22 counties and she presented information on the Ohio Department of Education’s strategic plan with an emphasis on the “Whole Child” segment, which includes a controversial social-emotional component.

Federal school based health care centers were discussed, along with the need for parents to carefully read the consent form prior to signing it. Fessler’s presentation was well-received and followed by a diverse range of questions and informative answers.

The Heartland Patriots welcome all community members to become part of the group. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Center Street, Van Wert. The topic will be the future of Eggers Stadium.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Terry Reichard at 419.605.5715 or Judy Bowers at 419.203.4408.