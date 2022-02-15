Random Thoughts: Super Bowl and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Super Bowl, Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., a big pickup by Ohio State and Major League Baseball are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Super Bowl 56

As many of you know, I’m a Cleveland Browns fan, but I feel bad for the Cincinnati Bengals. I was hoping they’d pull out a win Sunday but it wasn’t meant to be.

Of course it’s easy to second guess, but I felt that once the Rams had the ball first and goal at the 1 with less than two minutes left, the Bengals should have let them score on that play. Odds are they would have scored anyway, so why not let them in to save a little time and more importantly, a timeout?

Admittedly, it might not have made a difference but you never know.

Joe Burrow

I’ve heard many commentators and fans say Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be back in future Super Bowls.

It’s very possible but it’s also very possible they won’t be. Think about this – Dan Marino, one of the NFL’s all-time best quarterbacks went to the Super Bowl in his second season (1984), lost, and never went back.

Nothing is a given in the NFL.

OBJ

It’s too late now but someone needs to explain to NBC’s Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth what actually happened with Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland.

They used phrases like “shown the door” and “thrown out on the street” by Cleveland. Yes, the Browns released Beckham mid-season but they were left with no choice at that point.

Beckham never wanted to be in Cleveland in the first place and it showed early on. After the trade from the Giants, he was a no-show at OTAs and mini-camps. That’s says a lot right there. Think of all the reps he could have gotten with Baker Mayfield had he graced everyone with his presence.

He seemed to rarely practice and his on-the-field effort left a lot to be desired, especially toward the end of his time in Cleveland. Then there’s the fact that when Mayfield was healthy, Cleveland’s offense was much more efficient and in rhythm when Beckham wasn’t on the field.

In the end, it worked out for both sides, but it’s disappointing that Michaels and Collinsworth delivered a skewed narrative.

OSU commitment

St. Marys Memorial’s Austin Parks officially committed to Ohio State on Sunday.

The 6-10 junior should fit in well with the basketball Buckeyes. I was impressed when he played Van Wert and there’s a more than decent chance he’ll rematch against the Cougars in the tournament.

Major League Baseball

Not that they’ll listen to me, but c’mon Major League Baseball owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association – get serious about agreeing on a new contract.

Stop posturing, stop with the antics, stop finger point, stop whining to the press and get it done. There’s absolutely no reason why the lockout is still going and one can easily argue it should have been avoided in the first place. All this is doing is hurting the sport and alienating fans.

Both sides are to blame, but neither seems to realize that.

Get it done and get it done fast.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.