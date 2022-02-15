VW City Council hears about finances, new flood maps

Council President Jerry Mazur presides over Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Finances were at the forefront of Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat informed council members that city income tax refund requests are coming in from people who worked from home in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They paid city income tax through their employer but since they did they did not work in the city, we’re getting requests for refunds,” Bayleat explained. “The tax administrator has put a guess that it could be up to $300,000, which will have an impact on the general fund going forward.”

Balyeat added the documentation is required that shows an employee worked from home instead of the office.

She also said work is progressing on the city’s permanent 2022 budget, which must be complete and approved by April 1.

Before the regular meeting, the finance committee met to discuss an increased funding request by the Van Wert County Regional Airport, a request that was ultimately granted. The airport board was seeking an additional $15,000 per year to help cover the cost of an additional part-time employee. The county commissioners already agreed to match the city’s $15,000 contribution.

The city currently gives the airport $21,000 annually from the hotel/motel tax. The increase, along with the current allocation will reviewed on an annual basis and is contingent on the availability of funds from the city’s hotel/motel tax fund.

Council members also learned from Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming and Law Director John Hatcher that FEMA is redrawing flood plain maps, and the new flood maps must be approved locally by August.

Three public hearings must be held and Fleming warned those hearings are advisory only, meaning FEMA will not change the new maps. He also said links to the new maps will become available online. Hatcher noted the new maps could cost certain people more money.

“It’s going to affect, or could affect your property insurance, especially people who live around Town Creek will probably want to take a look at that,” Hatcher said.

During a brief report to council, Mayor Ken Markward said Braun Industries is planning a 50th anniversary celebration, including an open house. More details will be released when plans are finalized.

Economic Development Committee Chairman Jeff Kallas informed council that the land bank has acquired the former Van Wert Inn on North Washington Street and the former Anthony Wayne School on North Jefferson Street. Both buildings, plus two residential properties will be demolished and the land repurposed.

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis said he’s heard from citizens grateful for assistance given by others to help clear snow from sidewalks and walkways.

Council gave final approval to an ordinance changing the first parking space east of the crosswalk on the north side of the 100 block of East Central Avenue to a handicapped parking space, and resolutions were approved honoring former Council President Jon Tomlinson, Second Ward Councilwoman Joi Mergy, Third Ward Councilman Steve Hellman and Councilman At-Large Joel Penton for their terms of service.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 28, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.