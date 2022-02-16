Coming down…

The Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the former Anthony Wayne School on North Jefferson Street (above) pending the award of funding, and the Land Bank has acquired the former Holiday Inn/Days Inn/Van Wert Inn on North Washington Street (below). Grant funds are being sought to cover the cost of demolishing the long-vacant buildings and repurpose both properties, but no timeline has been established yet. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent