C’view Educator Hall of Fame to induct 3

VW independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview will induct it’s newest class into the Crestview Educator Hall of Fame at the boys basketball game on Friday, February 18, between the junior varsity and varsity contests.

The inductees are Dan Feasel, Paul Pohlman and Mary Sheets.

Feasel held many positions during his tenure at Crestview South and Crestview High School from 1973-1997. He taught junior high social studies, health, and science and high school government, geography, and American history. As athletic director, he provided leadership to Crestview student-athletes and coached several teams in basketball, baseball and football. As a basketball coach for 20 years, three of them as head coach, Feasel earned District 8 Coach of the Year honors in 1995 and was recognized with the Mac Morrison Award in 2013 from the OHSAA Northwest District.

Mr. Feasel’s overall educational career at Crestview, Fairview, and Fayette spanned 24 years as a teacher and 13.5 years as an administrator for a total of 37 years in education.

Pohlman began his teaching career at Crestview in agricultural education and as the FFA advisor in 1984 and retired in 2016. Throughout his time at Crestview, Pohlman was honored as the Ohio Outstanding Young Agricultural Teacher of the Year, awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree and served as a Van Wert County Junior Fair Board advisor. Under Mr. Pohlman, the FFA program rose to success with 25 state championships, 130 top 10 finishes and participated in the National Farm Business Management Contest 15 times. While Mr. Pohlman built relationships with his students in the classroom, he taught more than ag principles. He also taught logic, common sense, ethics and values.

Although he thought he’d only teach for five years before becoming a full-time farmer, Mr. Pohlman served at Crestview for 32 years as teacher and FFA advisor.

Sheets was hired in 1954 by Wren School as a music, choir and band teacher. She retired from Crestview Schools in 1988. She shared her passion for music and love of life with her students each day by offering encouragement and a sense of belonging in her classroom. Sheets established the school’s first “swing choir” in 1972. This ensemble entertained groups throughout the community, state and country under Mrs. Sheets’ direction. She also worked to bring 25 school musicals to life and gave students the opportunity to contribute to something bigger than themselves.

Mrs. Sheets’ overall educational career at Wren, Van Wert, and Crestview encompassed 30 years where she touched hundreds of lives in the process.

The Crestview Educator Hall of Fame inducts members on a yearly basis through a nomination process and committee evaluation. A complete list of hall of fame members can be found on the Crestview website along with a nomination form.