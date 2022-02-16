Eunice Renee (McKinney) Tribolet

Eunice Renee (McKinney) Tribolet, 70, died peacefully at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home. Beside her was her loving family and children Travis (Byron) Tribolet-Ward of Van Wert and Trena (David) Puckett of Sherwood and grandchildren Kimberly (Austin) Wendt, Kelsie and David Puckett ll and her beloved dog Bella.

Eunice was born May 26,1951 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Ralph and Sue Ann (Stephens) McKinney, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived also by her sisters Sandra (Carl) Wagner of Forest City, Iowa and Ginger (Linda) McKinney of Van Wert and her brother, Stephen (Marsha) McKinney of Indianapolis. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Gary.

Eunice was a 1969 graduate of Van Wert High School. She was an avid gardener and known in the neighborhood for her beautiful garden and yard, where she loved spending time talking to God and talking about her flowers to all who would listen. She was a prayer warrior for many and a very devout Christian, and was a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church

The family will receive friends and relatives from 12-4 p.m. Satuday, February 19, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Tim Owens officiating. A burial date and graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point United Methodist Church.

