Link given for new FEMA flood plain maps

VW independent news

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is in the process of finalizing new flood plain maps for Van Wert County.

Van Wert City Council was told of the new maps during Monday night’s meeting and it was noted changes could result in higher property insurance rates for some people.

Three public hearings will be scheduled in the upcoming months but the hearings are advisory in nature, meaning FEMA will not change the updated maps. By law, city council must give approval to the finalized maps by August.

An interactive link to the new maps can be found here.