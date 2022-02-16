ODOT: winter lags behind last year for salt, hours, etc.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The recent winter storm (February 2-4) padded the stats for material usage and miles driven for snow and ice control by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in northwest Ohio.

However, compared to last winter, the numbers still lag behind the same time period last year, including nearly 25,000 fewer tons of road salt.

“This was the first, significant snow storm for many of our drivers who are early in their ODOT careers,” Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director said. “Their performance was outstanding in this challenge as was that of the veteran drivers who trained them.”

In addition to heavy snow, local and ODOT crews were challenged by blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. Level 3 snow emergencies, the most severe classification, were declared in a number of northwest Ohio counties, including Putnam, Mercer and Auglaize counties. Plow drivers throughout the entire region worked around the clock.

The wintery weather may not be over. National Weather Service predictions indicate that most of the precipitation this winter will likely occur in February and beyond, similar to last year.

“We had a late snowfall last April on Earth Day,” Rod Nuveman, ODOT District 1 highway management administrator said. “We are prepared, as always, to be on guard for continued snow events while also continuing to perform our regular highway maintenance work in between.”

Shown are the current figures for the 16-county region in ODOT’s northwest region regarding materials used and equipment miles driven during snow and ice operations within ODOT District 1 and 2 (Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, and Wood counties).

The stats represent all of this winter season through February 11.