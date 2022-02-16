Steven L. Crawford

Steven L. Crawford, 63, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born on March 21, 1958, in Van Wert, to Cecil “Ed” Crawford and Dorothy (Dotson) Crawford. He married Jane Clay September 14, 1982 and together they shared nearly 40 years of marriage.

A 1976 graduate of Wayne Trace High School, Steve worked most of his life as a truck driver and also worked at Eaton for several years.

Steve enjoyed his garden pond, woodworking and working on their vehicles. He was an avid football fan and loved cheering on the Buckeyes and Steelers. He particularly enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas with his grandchildren and watching their activities.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by mother, Dorothy Crawford of Convoy; son, Brandon (Kayla) Crawford and their children, Reese and Maddox of Las Vegas, and Kelci (Michael Wiley) Crawford of St. Marys; siblings, Randy (Brenda) Crawford of Paulding, Tony (Lisa) Crawford of Convoy, and Susan (Chet) Ridenour of Lancaster, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many in-laws in the Clay family.

He was preceded in death by his father and by in-laws, Ned and Mary Clay.

With the priority being on the health of family members, funeral services will not be observed at this time.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Donate Life (www.donatelife.net) as he had received two kidney transplants and encouraged others to give the Gift of Life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.