Van Wert, Lincolnview bowlers split match

VW independent sports

Van Wert and Lincolnview split Monday’s non-conference bowling match at Olympic Lanes, with the Lancers taking the boys’ match and Van Wert taking the girls’ match.

Lincolnview’s Connor Baldauf led all bowlers with a 196-232-428 series and the Lancers posted a 2325-2231 victory. Baldauf was followed by Preston Bugh (210-118-328), Evan Elling (151-165-316), Evan Bowersock (129-128-257) and Andrew Corzine (119-121-240).

Van Wert was led by Richard Druckemiller (150-167-317), followed by Tanner Stinnett (137-146-283), Jacob Riley (132-127-259) Kaden Bates (139-116-255), Landon Norwark (192) and Nick Kraner (129).

The Lady Cougars recorded a 2249-1980 victory, with Anna Cassidy bowling a match high 162-140-302 series. Gracie Price had a 146-137-283 series, followed by Ashley Brown (136-117-253), Mercedes Hammons (222), Makenna Nagel (168) and Ryleigha Hanicq (140).

Zoey Tracy led Lincolnview with a 147-152-299 series, followed by Katrina Behrens (147-122-269), Jenna Corzine (125-122-247), and Lily Price (145-94-239).