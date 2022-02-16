NWS issues Wind Advisory, Flood Watch

VW independent news

Hang on to your hat and get the rain boots ready – the National Weather Service has issued an advisory and a watch for Van Wert County and the surrounding area.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. today (Wednesday). Winds will come from the south at 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts between 40-50 miles per hour expected.

A Flood Watch will go into effect at 7 p.m. tonight and will remain in place until 7 p.m. tomorrow night. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. In addition,1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall, with periods of heavy rain expected.