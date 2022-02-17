Convoy shooting suspect enters plea

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Fort Wayne man recently arrested in connection with a February 1 shooting in Convoy was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arraignment was one of four hearings held this past week.

Brandon Fair, 36, entered a not guilty plea to charges of attempted murder, a first degree felony with a gun specification; kidnapping, a first degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and aggravated robbery, a first degree felony with a gun specification. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or commercial surety and pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 2.

In unrelated case, Maverick Davis, 33, of Lima, entered a not guilty to one count of having weapons under disability, a third degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 2.

Two people admitted to bond violations.

Rickey Shupe, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to maintain his address. He was released on a surety bond with conditions of electronic house arrest starting February 16, and a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night. A pre-trial hearing was set for 10 a.m. March 2.

Landon Clifton, 36, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 23.