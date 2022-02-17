Girls sectional hoops games rescheduled

VW independent sports

Mother Nature led to the rescheduling of girls sectional basketball games involving Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview.

Thursday’s Division II sectional semifinal game between Van Wert and Elida at Ayersville High School was rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ayersville. If the Lady Cougars win, they’ll face Napoleon or Toledo Scott for the sectional championship at 5:30 p.m. Monday, also at Ayersville.

Lincolnview was slated to play Ayersville for a Division IV sectional title at 1 p.m. Saturday, but that game has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Bryan High School.

Crestview’s Division IV sectional championship game against Edgerton has been moved from 5:30 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 p.m. Monday.