Lincolnview girls win sectional opener

VW independent sports

BRYAN — Makayla Jackman and Zadria King each scored 11 points and No. 9 seed Lincolnview earned a 48-34 Division IV sectional semi-final win over No. 12 seed Pettisville at Bryan High School Wednesday night.

King scored four points in the opening quarter and the Lady Lancers led 12-5 at the end of the period. Kendall Bollenbacher scored five of her eight points in the second stanza and Lincolnview extended the lead to 28-17 at halftime, and 38-29 after three quarters.

Carsyn Looser added seven points for Lincolnview (8-14).

Olivia Miller led Pettisville (3-20) with 11 points, including nine in the second half.

Lincolnview will face No. 2 seed Ayersville (19-3) in the sectional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bryan.