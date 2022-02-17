Nancy G. Kaduk

Nancy G. Kaduk, 71, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:34 a.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on June 19, 1950, in Van Wert, the daughter of Frank J. and Betty J. (Huston) Kaduk, who both preceded her in death.

Nancy retired from Grief Brothers, Van Wert, as a scheduler.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Nancy enjoyed baking, crafting and reading and was a former Campfire and Girl Scout leader.

Surviving are her children, Kimberly Zickefoose of Van Wert and Aaron (Jamie) Gregory of Bluffton, Indiana; a granddaughter, Hannah Zickefoose; two brothers, Paul Kaduk of Thousand Oaks, California and Charles (Deb) Kaduk of Auburn, Indiana; two nieces, Jamie Kaduk and Tracey Rittenberg; and a nephew, Charles Kaduk, Jr.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Pastor Kurt Klingbeil officiating.

