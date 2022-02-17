NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory
VW independent news
Weather conditions are expected to become dicey this afternoon and tonight with rain changing to sleet and freezing rain during the mid-to-late afternoon hours, then to freezing rain and snow after that, leading to difficult travel conditions. An ice accumulation of .1 inches is expected and 1-3 inches of snow is possible as well.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Van Wert County and all of northwest Ohio from three this afternoon (Thursday) until midnight.
FILED UNDER: News