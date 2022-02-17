The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory

VW independent news

Weather conditions are expected to become dicey this afternoon and tonight with rain changing to sleet and freezing rain during the mid-to-late afternoon hours, then to freezing rain and snow after that, leading to difficult travel conditions. An ice accumulation of .1 inches is expected and 1-3 inches of snow is possible as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Van Wert County and all of northwest Ohio from three this afternoon (Thursday) until midnight.

POSTED: 02/17/22 at 6:08 am. FILED UNDER: News