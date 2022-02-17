Pratt to Hillsdale

Van Wert High School senior Connor Pratt recently signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and football careers at Hillsdale College in Michigan, a Division II school that competes as member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. During his senior season, Pratt caught 73 passes for 1,057 yards and nine touchdowns and was a key member of the team that won a share of the WBL championship and advanced to the Division IV Region 14 finals. Pratt is surrounded by his father Jeff, mother LeAnn and brothers Aidan and Ryan. Photo provided