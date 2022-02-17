Pratt to Hillsdale
Van Wert High School senior Connor Pratt recently signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and football careers at Hillsdale College in Michigan, a Division II school that competes as member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. During his senior season, Pratt caught 73 passes for 1,057 yards and nine touchdowns and was a key member of the team that won a share of the WBL championship and advanced to the Division IV Region 14 finals. Pratt is surrounded by his father Jeff, mother LeAnn and brothers Aidan and Ryan. Photo provided
POSTED: 02/17/22 at 4:52 am. FILED UNDER: Sports