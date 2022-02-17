Students of the Month…

November, December, and January Van Wert Cinema Student of the Month winners have been announced. Each month, Van Wert Cinemas rewards one student from each grade level at Van Wert High School for displaying positive behaviors and actions in school. Students are recognized for their positive behaviors by staff members, and names are entered into a monthly drawing. Winners receive an unlimited month-long pass to Van Wert Cinemas, which also includes their family members. November winners are (above): Koda York and Taylor Raines. Not pictured: Tatum Blatteau and Lukas Bailey-Solsman. December (middle): Alex Rayman, Abbie Mengerink, Joseph Foster, and Evie Snyder. January (bottom): Sam Moonshower, Mackenzie Jones, Izzy Moses, and Jordan Rawlins. Photos submitted