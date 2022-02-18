Crestview dinner theater…

Crestview Knight-Vision along with the high school chorus, jazz band, and middle school swing choir will present their Dinner Theater “The Greatest Show” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, in the Crestview auditeria. A second show on Saturday evening, March 19 will include Knight Vision alumni and the high school students for a special evening of songs from the past. Tickets will go on sale Monday February 28 in the teacher’s dining room to families with performing seniors from 6:30-6:45 p.m., followed by juniors from 6:45-7, sophomores 7-7:15, and freshmen 7:15 – 7:30, and middle school, and general public 7:30-7:45. Ticket prices are $13. Ticket sales will conclude March 7. For more information, contact Danille Hancock at 419.749-.9100 ext. 2103. Photo submitted