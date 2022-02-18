Dixie Lou Emerick

Dixie Lou Emerick, 84, of Ohio City, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on October 21, 1937, in Celina, the daughter of Kenneth Wade Clouse and Lou Esther (Felver) Clouse Manken, who both preceded her in death. On April 8, 1956, she married Arnold D. Emerick April 8, 1956, and he preceded her in death September 27, 2012.

Family members include her two daughters, Robin K. (Charles) McConn of Ohio City and Shelley D. (Ron) Erickson of Fort Wayne; a grandson, Stephen (Crystal) Oechsle of Perrysburg, and a great-granddaughter, Kensley Virginia Oechsle.

Dixie was a 1955 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and a member of the Ohio City Community Church of God.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire Department and EMS.

