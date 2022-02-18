Portal 2:20 Teen Center celebrating 5 years

VW independent staff

The Portal 2:20 Teen Center is approaching its five year anniversary and is inviting the public to an open house to celebrate and see plans and ideas, and even a Lego concept model for a new building.

The public is welcome to enjoy the anniversary celebration anytime between 4-6 p.m. Sunday, February 20, include the Church on the Horizon, N. Washington Street, next to the Van Wert Historical Museum.

Light snacks, refreshments and cupcakes will be served.

The Portal is an entertainment center just for teens between 13-18 years of age with a mission to uplift, encourage and inspire​.

More information can be found at http://portal220teencenter.weebly.com/.