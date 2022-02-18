Public invited to focus group, two forums

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District is seeking public input to help determine how to best allocate resources to attack specific health issues in the community.

As part of all of this, a Community Health Assessment Survey is underway.

Residents have been asked to fill out a questionnaire that helps the health department gather anonymous data to fine tune the services it offers.

One of the ways people can help is by attending a focus group at 2 p.m. Monday, February 28, at First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Avenue, Van Wert.

This particular focus group will be seeking the input of anyone who has been impacted by cancer.

“With the cancer patients, we are looking for people that either have been affected by cancer themselves or a family member or friend and we really want to talk to them and figure out what additional needs they have with a cancer diagnosis, additional health issues, but also social or economic issues that they have come across with the diagnosis,” said Jeanette Konz, administrator of the Van Wert County General Health District. “We want to know what needs have been met in the community and where gaps are to see if we can fill some of those gaps such as issues with transportation to chemotherapy or someone to assist them getting groceries after chemo.”

A community forum is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, March 4 ,at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds annex.

The general public is invited to provide input and learn more about some of the early findings of the Community Health Assessment Survey.

“We are wanting to talk about issues within the community such as common health behaviors also environmental issues within the community, such as missing sidewalks, broken sidewalks, things that can affect health, but also community gardens or ideas that community members may have that could help improve the health of the community,” Konz explained. “We will be sharing some of the data that we’ve already collected. I know some of the data that Ohio University has already come across is there is a section in the county that has a higher incidence of heart disease, some that have a higher incidence of suicide rates or even diabetes so some of that information will be shared as well.”

A final chance to weigh in is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

“We’ll have a virtual meeting after all of these community meetings are held. There will be a virtual option for those that cannot attend an in-person session,” Konz said.

The link to the virtual meeting is https://bit.ly/369no9Z.