VW Manor names new Nursing Director

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Manor has announced the promotion of Elaine Barnes, RN, as the new Director of Nursing.

Elaine Barnes

She has been an employee of Van Wert Manor since 1995 when she began as a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) and she has since held many roles during the past 27 years. After completing nursing school at Lima Technical College in 2002, she became a floor nurse. In 2013, Barnes became part of the nurse management team as a Restorative Nurse and in 2017, she added Infection Prevention to her title and role.

Barnes has spent her entire nursing career at Van Wert Manor and she learned early on her heart was in geriatrics. She enjoys hearing the stories and life experiences that residents share and enjoys chatting with residents and recognizes those conversations and the little things she does can mean so much, while making them happy.

Her goal as the new Director of Nursing at Van Wert Manor is to continue to provide five star care to all the residents.

Barnes lives in Van Wert with her husband, two children and two dogs. She has been married to Ryan, a Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputy for 13 years. They have two children, ages 11 and 12.